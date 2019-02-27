Bills limiting local regulations on housing construction draw opposition

Proposed state legislation that would limit local governments’ ability to regulate housing construction has the backing of home builder and real estate agent groups, but has garnered opposition from local government associations in Georgia as well as Winder and Barrow County leaders.
The Winder City Council, in a called meeting Thursday, passed a resolution in opposition to House Bill 302, which is sponsored by a bipartisan group of six representatives and seeks to prohibit local governments from regulating “building design elements” in single- or double-family dwellings. Local governments would not be able to regulate what materials and foundations are used to construct a home, nor the style and placement of windows, doors, garage doors, roofs and other elements. They also would not be able to regulate exterior color.
State- and federally-designated historic districts, mobile homes and neighborhood associations that establish rules and covenants would be exempt from the legislation. The resolution passed Thursday by the council — by a 5-0 vote with councilman Michael Healan absent — says the bill “could negatively impact economic development efforts and harm competitiveness” and would “undermine self-determination of citizens to establish community standards.”
“If you want to control your own destiny, you have to have flexibility to do it,” councilman Al Brown said. “This bill takes that flexibility away.”
Rep. Spencer Frye (D-Athens), one of the co-sponsors of the bill, told the Athens Banner-Herald last week the goal behind the legislation is “letting people build their homes according to their needs and not the government’s wants.”
“It lowers the overall costs associated with home ownership. It protects the design rights of the homeowner. It allows people to be able to explore potential energy-saving construction materials within the nationally-accepted building codes,” Frye told the newspaper. “People have a right to build their home how they want, as artistically as they want, whatever color they want and with the materials they choose.”
Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn), disagreed, telling the Barrow News-Journal, “I think it is a pretty large overstep on home rule and think it could be unconstitutional.”
