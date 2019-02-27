BOC candidates Alvarez, Vickery tout experience during forum

Both candidates for the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat on Thursday said they have the backgrounds and skillsets necessary to tackle the county’s most pressing issues and be an effective commissioner.
Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery participated in a forum hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s governmental affairs committee at the Winder Community Center and fielded a dozen questions — half of which were supplied to them in advance from the committee and the other half from an audience of about 50 people.
Alvarez, vice president and senior operations manager in technology at Bank of America and the owner of a real estate investment company, said those experiences had given him “the ability to think creatively about how to solve very large and complex issues when many personalities and competing stakeholder goals are involved” and had taught him “so much about how local government operates and the impacts development and growth have on business as well as the people in our community.”
Alvarez was appointed to the Barrow County Board of Education in 2014 to fill an unexpired term and was elected to a full four-year term in 2016. He resigned from his at-large seat in December in order to run for the BOC.
“The school board taught me that governing is highly complicated,” Alvarez said, “and that desire to help people must be matched with a fervor to study the facts and continuously educate yourself on the issues if you really want to be successful in helping people.”
Vickery is retired from a 30-year career with Gwinnett County government, where he was involved in transportation and public works. He was a project manager for the design and acquisition of land for phase two of Sugar Loaf Parkway, a roughly $100 million, he said, that involved “constant phone calls and meetings.”
Vickery has served on several boards in Barrow County, including the planning commission, comprehensive plan committee and citizen Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) committee. He said one of the main issues that came up during his time on the comprehensive plan committee was traffic congestion and that he could provide knowledge on the subject when it comes up before the commission.
“My ability to articulate what we need will help us out tremendously,” Vickery said. “I think that skillset puts me in a position to go forward and hit the ground running.”
Vickery added that one specific policy he would advocate for would be widening the shoulders on the county’s roads and continuing a priority scoring system implemented by former county public works director Charles McGiboney before his death last year.
