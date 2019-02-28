Glenn Lawrence Brown (02-24-19)

Glenn Lawrence Brown, 84, of Braselton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 11:47 a.m. while residing at Park Place Nursing Facility in Monroe.
Glenn was born on May 1, 1934, in Arnett, W.Va., to the late Daniel and Elsie Brown. He was the seventh of 12 children. Those living are Willis, Shelby, Ethyl and James. He was predeceased by Virginia, Flora, David, Evelyn, Nora, Ambrose and Charlie. He retired as an inspector from Ford Motor Company in Wixom, Mich., in July of 1996.
He was a board member/deacon of Community Bible Church of Brighton, Mich., until 2012 when he moved to Georgia and became a member at First Baptist of Carl. He enjoyed volunteering for Missions Abroad Placement Service (MAPS) building churches and helping with various Christian outreach programs.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alma Brown; daughter, Wendy Kay David; sons, Glenn Scott and wife Dania, Daniel Ray and wife Pam; grandchildren, Joy Alina, Jason Daniel, Matthew Luke, Alex Christopher, Rachel Nicole and Kendall Christine. He was blessed with a great-grandson, Cooper Kenneth who he was unable to meet. He was predeceased by his son, Phillip James.
Memorial service: Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Carl, 1588 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. www.alzinfo.org.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
