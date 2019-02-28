Nancy Louise Parker Maynard (02-26-19)

Nancy Louise Parker Maynard, 92, of Commerce, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
She is survived by children, Janice and John Ewing, Lawrenceville, Virginia Davis, Commerce, Nathan Crane, Commerce, Joel and Debe Maynard, Suwanee, and Ken and Annette Maynard, Commerce; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Willie Vanderford, Commerce; sister-in-law, Ondean Parker, Buford; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Maynard was born on March 21, 1926 in Alpharetta, to the late Robert and Ila Parker. She was the widow of Carris Maynard. Nancy was a homemaker and a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Buford. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Mrs. Maynard was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Parker, Alton Parker, Paul Parker; sister, Shirley Carey; son, Cranston Maynard; daughter-in-law, Becky Crane; and grandson, Dusty Davis.
Funeral service: Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Buford, with the Rev. Douglas Duncan officiating. Interment to follow at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, see the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford 770-932-1133.
