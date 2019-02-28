Lucy Boyd, 75, of Winder died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Boyd was born in Winder to the late, Preston Lee and Emma Mae Rooks Reynolds. Mrs. Boyd was a receptionist at Carwood Manufacturing Company.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her son, Michael Boyd (Christy) of Commerce; two grandchildren, Hailey and Melanie; and great grandson, Lucas.
Family to receive friends: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Lucy Boyd (02-14-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry