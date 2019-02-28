Lucy Boyd (02-14-19)

Thursday, February 28. 2019
Lucy Boyd, 75, of Winder died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Boyd was born in Winder to the late, Preston Lee and Emma Mae Rooks Reynolds. Mrs. Boyd was a receptionist at Carwood Manufacturing Company.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her son, Michael Boyd (Christy) of Commerce; two grandchildren, Hailey and Melanie; and great grandson, Lucas.
Family to receive friends: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

