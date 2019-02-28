Irene Casper Holman (02-26-19)

Irene Casper Holman, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, following an extended illness. Mrs. Holman was preceded by her husband, Robert Holman, parents, Clifford Casper and Vera Dean Wills Casper Simmons, and siblings, Shirley Cole and Jimmie Hardigree. She was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church and was a retired school bus monitor with the Barrow County Board of Education.
Surviving are children and their spouses, Sherry and Timmy Knight, and Mitchell Holman of Bethlehem, Michele and Keith Perkins of Winder; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Charles Miller, of Winder, Jean Conner of Monroe, Georgia and Joe Casper of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Kevin Page and Leon Mullinax officiating. Interment will be in the Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
