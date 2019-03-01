Kathleen Wilson Anderson, 82, of Commerce, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her residence.
Born on May 25, 1936 in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late W. Thurmon and Myrtle Saxon Wilson. She was the widow of Swayne E. Anderson, a textile worker with Harmony Grove Mill, a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Elijah R. Robinson and brothers, Harold Wayne Wilson and Willis Wilson.
Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Ricki Anderson, Commerce, Michael and Ginny Anderson, Jefferson; daughters and sons-in-law, Maxine and Stanley Seagraves, Nicholson, Shelia and Darrell Jackson, Nicholson; brothers, Claude Wilson, Commerce, and William Wilson, Seffner, Fla.; sisters and brother-in-law, Mildred and Vernon Manders, Commerce, and Frances Anthony, Commerce; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1353 Jennings Mill Rd., Bogart, GA 30622.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Kathleen Wilson Anderson (02-28-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry