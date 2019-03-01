Kenneth L. Langford, 73, of Commerce, entered into rest Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Mr. Langford was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late O.N. “Buck” and Wilma Gee Langford, served his country in the U.S. Army and was a farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Langford is preceded by his wife, Virginia Craven Langford.
Survivors include a son, Bryon Langford and his wife Kim of Commerce; two daughters, Heather Hart and her husband Darrell of Nicholson, and Stephanie McGinnis of Commerce; three brothers, Billy Langford of Jefferson, Jimmy Langford and his wife Brenda of Maysville, and Ricky Langford of North Carolina; and seven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Edwards officiating with burial to follow in the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 2, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kenneth L. Langford (02-27-19)
