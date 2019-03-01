Brenda J. Duncan Pruitt (02-27-19)

Brenda J. Duncan Pruitt, 75, of Comer, formerly of Buford, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by parents, Dean and Dorothy Duncan, and sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Johnny Cochran. Mrs. Pruitt is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Pruitt, Comer; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Darrel and Missy Pruitt, Winder, and Clifford Jason and Paige Pruitt, Jefferson; grandchildren, Mike, Austin, Ethan, Dylan, Riley, Kelsey, Logan, and Kaylan; sisters, Dottie Jackson, Buford, and Norma Ann (Harold) Monroe, Buford; brother, David (Kathy) Duncan, Buford; sister-in-law, Stella Pruitt Lackey, Danielsville, and Laverne (Jeff) Grissom, Jefferson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Pruitt was born on May 23, 1943, in Buford. She was a 1962 graduate of Buford High School in Buford. Mrs. Pruitt was a homemaker and she was a Christian.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Stewart officiating. Interment to follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 2, from 12-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford 770-932-1133.
