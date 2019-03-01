Bridges: The state of Georgia basketball

Certainly, no head coach in any sport can be truly judged after only one season.
That’s certainly a good thing for first-year University of Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean. The Bulldogs, as of this writing, have only one conference win and have seemingly invented new ways of losing games as the season enters the final stretch.
After almost a decade under the direction of Mark Fox, the UGA powers-that-be decided to make a change and it certainly was justified. Crean, who was out of coaching when he was picked as the new Bulldog coach, formerly coached at Indiana.
For all the success Crean enjoyed with the Hoosiers, no coach is as associated with (for good or bad) with that university as Bobby Knight. Probably only a few remember but there was a time Knight was interested in being the Georgia coach.
In hopes of generating much needed buzz for the program, a name and figure like Knight was needed. Knight was interested in the job and would have taken it if offered, reports indicated. It would have been his final coaching stop and one can only imagine the buzz it would have created in Athens.
However, I’m not sure Knight was ever seriously considered and it’s not for the reasons some might think. Despite being controversial in many ways, Knight actually ran clean basketball programs. He didn’t cheat in recruiting players. His players went to class and actually passed the classes they took. His players graduated at a high rate.
Knight, however, was a holdover from a coaching style from long ago. Still that’s really not why he wasn’t hired.
A figure like Knight casts a long shadow at any school he is at. He would have arrived at UGA and would have immediately talked about how a new basketball facility was needed. The fact that UGA officials have still not committed to one is beyond comprehension.
All the tape and spit shine does not a new facility make.
Knight would have been the ultimate cheerleader for the basketball program, generating support from students. Georgia would have been on primetime matchups on ESPN. Dick Vitale would have been in town calling the action.
However, UGA is a football school. It always has been, always will be. Heck, Knight probably would have said as much as some point in making his case as to why basketball was not up to par in Athens.
So Bobby Knight was never really considered despite his name being talked about in some circles as a candidate to coach UGA.
It’s a shame really because here we are, 10 years later, and UGA is without an NCAA tournament win in that time. There is so much high school basketball talent in this state that even getting one or two of the top players a year would be enough to get a win once in a while.
***
As we get set to enter March another Masters is within view.
Arguably the top pro golf tournament (Yes, I know about the U.S. and British opens) anyone who is any kind of sports fan (and not just of golf) needs to take in The Masters at least once. It is something that cannot fully be appreciated until you see it in person.
I was fortunate to visit Augusta National Golf Course in 1985. It is still one of my top sports memories.
***
On a personal note, I wanted to wish Ron Garren all the best in his retirement. The long-time Winder-Barrow High School coach has decided to call it a career after four decades. He will be missed.
Garren had a successful stint at WBHS years ago but, as is often the case, politics played a role in him leaving.
A wrong was finally made right when Garren was brought back for a second tour as head coach a few years ago.
From a sportswriter’s perspective, it has always been a pleasure working with Garren. Win or lose, he was always available for a quote. It didn’t matter if the win was by 40 or if the loss was by the same amount.
Garren had a genuine care for his players and I was glad I got to cover his Bulldoggs while I was sports editor of this paper. Best of luck always, Coach.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
