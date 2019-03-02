Panthers fall in close non-region contest against Class AAAA Oconee

Jackson County executed the game plan to its coach’s liking, but a late first-half goal kept it from winning.
The Panthers fell 1-0 to Class AAAA Oconee County Friday night at home in non-region play.
“We had a great plan,” Jackson County coach Jason Guzzardo said. “We didn’t really counter attack as well as we wanted to and we had one little mental breakdown, but I think what the plan was — to take away one guy — we did a pretty good job of that.”
Guzzardo added that the circumstances of Friday’s were not unlike what his team might face in a postseason game.
“That’s what playoff soccer is like,” he said. “You’ve got to try to defend as a team, and capitalize on our chances. And we didn’t create much tonight. But we move on.”
Oconee County’s Victor Hernandez scored the game’s lone goal in the 37th minute, and the score held up for the rest of the contest. Guzzardo said his team played well defensively for the most part.
“I think defensively we played disciplined,” Guzzardo said. “We stuck to the plan, but our counterattack let us down a little bit tonight.”
Despite his team’s loss, Guzzardo said the squad will be better tested having played this game when it returns to region play.
“It’s all about trying to prepare for the tough region games,” he said, “and sometimes, you’ve got to grind out some results. We’re still waiting for a couple of guys to step up, but we’ll be fine.”
Jackson County faces another non-region game Tuesday when it hosts North Oconee at 7:30 p.m.
