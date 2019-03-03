Madison County BOC to meet March 4

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 4, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Recognize 9-1-1 director David Camp and 9-1-1 assistant director Ricky Hix
•Hearing and actions on rezoning matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Consider final plat approval for Woodbury Subdivision
•Becky Eubanks is requesting to rezone her 5.9-acre property from A-2 to R-R to allow for an additional home on the property for Ms. Eubanks. The property is located on Map 28 Parcel 5 on Williams Wilson Road in District 1
•Lamar Adams is requesting to rezone his 8.45-acre property from A-2 to R-R for a division of four lots. The property is located on Map 47 Parcel 73-W on Lem Edwards Road in District 5.
•Silas Kinley is representing owner Jane Stafford. They are requesting to rezone .5 acres of her 43-acre property from A-2 to R-R to sell to Mr. Kinley to add to his adjoining property. The property is located on Adams Duncan Road in District 5
•Codification of the Madison County Zoning Ordinance, the Subdivision Regulations and the Storm Water Ordinance
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss amending stormwater ordinance to include a stormwater facilities maintenance agreement
•Discuss approving a beer and wine license application for Dogsboro, LLC
•Discuss Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
•Road updates
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and potential litigation
