A Hull man was arrested last week on multiple charges of child molestation and other related crimes.
Michael Paul Estes, 42, was charged with five counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of incest, one count of rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
The crimes involve two victims from the same household and took place over a long period of time (from 2006 to 2019), beginning when the victim were very young, according to Captain Jimmy Patton.
Estes has been denied bond and remains in the Madison County Jail awaiting court proceedings.
Man charged with multiple sex crimes
