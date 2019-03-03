BOC OKs Sunday sale vote

Madison County commissioners will give county voters the choice this November of “Yes” or “No” on Sunday sales.
The county board of commissioners voted 3-2 Feb. 25 to put a Sunday sales referendum on a November ballot. The earliest date Sunday sales could take effect is Jan. 1, 2020. A special election has already been planned for Nov. 5 to consider the renewal of the county’s five-year, one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). And now the alcohol issue will be included as a separate referendum.
Commissioners Lee Allen, Theresa Bettis and Brian Kirk voted in favor of the referendum, with each saying they favored allowing citizens to decide the matter, while Tripp Strickland and Derek Doster voted against putting the issue on a ballot.
Placing a referendum on the ballot requires official approval from the Georgia General Assembly. In years past, Rep. Tom McCall has said that he opposes presenting local legislation (such as referendums) unless the governing body proposing the legislation unanimously approves the measure. McCall had not returned a phone call as of press time Tuesday on whether he would object to presenting the legislation, since the vote was 3-2.
Strickland offered passionate opposition to the proposed referendum.
“It’s hard living in a time where wrong is right and lukewarm is the norm,” he said. “People don’t even know what gender they are these days. All things don’t have to change. You can call it progress; you can call it what you want, but I’ve watched my whole life people move to this county, because of its rural atmosphere and friendly people. The first thing they do when they get here is want to change it. I’m tired of that. They try to bring what they had where they were to the place where they ran away from what they had.”
He asked if anything is sacred anymore. He said his father, George Strickland, taught him to stand up for what he believes in, and he said he’s not concerned with the political consequences.
“This is the Lord’s day,” said Strickland. “And I don’t care if you drink alcohol on the Lord’s day. I don’t care if you drink it through the week. That’s up to you, but the one last little thing in this county that sets us apart, I don’t care what Hall County is doing or what Clarke County is doing or Jackson County. I don’t give a rip what they’re doing. This is Madison County. This is my county. This is your county. This is our children’s county and our grandchildren’s county. And you can tear it down and make it like everybody else’s county if you want to, but go back to wherever you came from. That’s the way I feel about it if you don’t like it. And I don’t give a durn if I don’t get re-elected.”
Allen said he is also standing up for what he believes in — giving people a choice.
“I was also raised by a man named George, George Allen,” said Allen. “And I was taught that the people have a choice in this country. And that’s what my conviction tells me. It has nothing to do with if you are a bad person or not. What we’re voting up here today is giving the people the right to choose. If we give the people the right to choose, in November when we vote, the people of this county they would like to vote. I don’t see this as a discussion of right or wrong. This is to let the people that voted us in tell us what to do. We work for them. And my conviction is we are here to do that for them. We are all on this earth to help one another. The people will let us know what direction they want to go.”
Commissioners Bettis and Kirk echoed Allen’s desires to give citizens an opportunity to make a decision on Sunday sales, which are already allowed within the city limits of Danielsville.
“I, too, was raised by a dad that always believed that the best government was less government and the more that the people got to decide the better it was,” said Kirk. “Let the people decide, then we can live with it.”
Doster said he wasn’t opposed to the referendum on moral grounds but was concerned that the inclusion of the Sunday sales issue on the November ballot could negatively effect an important SPLOST renewal vote, which would generate several million dollars for county improvements over the next five years. He said he feared those against Sunday sales might also turn against SPLOST with a “spiteful vote.”
“From a pragmatic standpoint at this point in time, I’m going to have to respectfully disagree with this because I am concerned that those who aren’t in favor of it may take us to task with the SPLOST vote,” he said. Strickland said he shared Doster’s concern, but other commissioners didn’t.
“I think we have a lot of logical and common sense people in the county who would know better,” she said. “I don’t see that (a spiteful vote) either.”
Ruth Ann Tesanovich of Colbert was one of three audience members speaking in favor of the referendum. She said she asked tax commissioner Lamar Dalton how much annual revenue Sunday sales could generate for the county and was told about $25,000.
“Twenty-five thousand dollars to me is a lot of money,” she said. “It could pay for a county employee’s wages or help buy a new squad car. We say we want to attract business to this county. Well, here’s a way. Sunday sales would make our county more economically competitive with surrounding counties to attract, grow and support businesses. Sunday is the second busiest retail shopping day of the week. Why shop at Ingles when you can go down the road to Kroger and get your week’s groceries and pick up a bottle of wine at the same time? Kroger has already taken a lot of business from Ingles. No Sunday sales is just another strike against Ingles. Maybe some restaurants would open too. I think there’s bigger issues. We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship and majority rules. I think we need to let the citizens decide.”
Her husband, Drago, agreed.
“This is a personal issue and a referendum would give people in the county the opportunity to vote their heart,” he said.
Evan Junker also favored a referendum.
“I can assure you that should this go and pass at the ballot the box, no one will be forced to purchase alcohol on a Sunday,” said Junker. “I hope you support letting people and their voices and values come together at a ballot box.”
Mark Jenkins was the lone audience member to speak against the referendum.
“It’s picking at the fabric of a unique day set aside for nearly 2,000 years for worship, family, rest and relaxation,” he said. “I realize the blue laws are slowly changing and they’re slowly disappearing along with other things in the fabric of our society. I’m not sure that’s always a good thing. It’s almost to me like pulling thread out of your favorite hammock slowly or cutting the legs off your favorite chair one by one. It’s changing the way we look at a day, slowly and surely. I don’t see we need to knock another chip off the foundation of our society.”
Commissioner Strickland said the potential revenue from Sunday sales is not that much and not worth abandoning deeper convictions.
“Not everything is about money,” said Strickland.
“It’s not when you got it,” replied Allen. “When you don’t have it, it is about money. There’s fears on both sides, but let the people educate themselves and decide.”
Allen said he fears losing Ingles and missing out on other businesses without having Sunday sales.
“I’m so worried about how much we’re going to lose when Ingles goes away because they are screwed for not being able to sell on Sundays,” said Allen. “How much money could we lose? That’s a fear.”
