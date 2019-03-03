Large crowd attends meeting about centralized pre-school plans

It was standing room only Feb. 27 at the board of education as parents gathered for an informational meeting on the school system’s new Early Learning Center (ELC) for preschool students slated to open with the new school term in August.
Superintendent Michael Williams presented an overview of the ELC, which will be housed in a wing of the old middle school. He assured parents that the space will be secure and separate from the rest of the building, which also houses the board of education central offices, the Danielsville Colt Academy and the alternative school.
Following the presentation and a question and answer session, parents were able to tour the space that will be renovated for the ELC.
The space includes eight old classrooms that have been used for storage and will be renovated for the project, which will also include a front office, interior activity room, restrooms, a cafeteria and an enclosed outdoor playground.
The ELC will replace Pre-K classrooms currently spread out at the individual elementary schools and daycare facilities. There will be six classrooms, that are allowed a maximum of 22 students in each class. There will also be two special education preschool classrooms located at ELC, which will hold half-day classes.
Williams said there will be 150 to 160 students housed in the ELC.
He explained the registration and lottery process to attendees and said work on the new ELC will begin immediately and that the renovation should be completed by the time school is out in May.
In response to questions from the audience, Williams said students will have a “home school” based on the district they live in. A shuttle bus will take students to and from their home school and ELC, or parents may choose to drop their child off directly at the ELC.
The ELC’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Free breakfast and lunch will be served each day by Danielsville Elementary cafeteria staff.
In addition to teachers and parapros, staff at the ELC will include a director, secretary, school nurse and a School Resource Officer (SRO).
Williams said he hopes to present a recommendation for the director’s position to the BOE at its March business meeting.
Parents also expressed concerns about how the classes will be divided. Williams explained that they will house students based on their district and the pre-K teacher from their home school will be the teacher they will have.
“For example, all Comer kids will be together,” he said.
He explained that this is a way to increase space while keeping costs down.
Previously, Williams has noted that the renovations were estimated to cost about $649,300 to renovate the 12,986 square foot space, while the cost of constructing eight new classroom was estimated at $1.2 million. The BOE recently set a cap of $769,345 for the ELC, with funds coming from the TAVT (auto taxes) that the board set aside for capital outlay projects.
Mandy Wommack, who is set to take over Bonnie Knight’s job as assistant superintendent, told the audience that opportunity for long-term growth for the ELC is exponential.
“We will do our best to make the Early Learning Center the best it can be,” Williams said.
