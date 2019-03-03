Randy Tim Pendergrass (02-25-19)

Randy Tim Pendergrass, 58, of Pendergrass, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by the love of his family. Randy was born June 12, 1960 in Duluth. He was a member of Free Chapel of Gainesville. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. T. and Maggie Pendergrass, sisters, Elizabeth and Janice, and brothers J.T., Jr. and Thomas.
Mr. Pendergrass is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Randi Jill (Chuck) Hannon; son, Jake (Nicole) Pendergrass; stepdaughter, Kari Connor; and stepson, Chad (Stacey) Zimmerman; three beautiful granddaughters, Macey, Lois, and Bella; sisters, Mary Helen Plemons and Laura Sue Horne; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Randy was a Master Mechanic and took pride in working with Moss Equipment, Sugar Hill Small Engines and Lanier Outdoor Equipment. He loved his gardens. Every year he looked forward to entering in Gwinnett County fair and bringing his ribbons home to add to his collections.
The family would like to thank the NE GA Medical Center and Hospice in allowing us to fulfill his final wishes in coming home. His care was entrusted to the Forest Glen Mortuary in Jefferson.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home on 4400 South Lee Street, Buford.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 9, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford 770-932-1133.
