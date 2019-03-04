Faye “Sadie” Rutledge, 91, of Winder, passed away March 1, 2019. Mrs. Rutledge was born October 3, 1927, to the late Bill and Jessie Lee Brown Foveaux in Manhattan, Kan. She was preceded by her husband, C. E. “Tom” Rutledge; and son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Vicky Rutledge.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Carter Hill Christian Church with Pastor Ned Davis officiating. Interment followed in Carter Hill Christian Church Cemetery.
Surviving are children and their spouses, Wayne and Vickie Rutledge of Winder, Bob and Marianne Rutledge of Auburn, Ray and Faye Rutledge of Winder, Linda Rutledge Clavin of Brunswick, David and Bobbie Rutledge of Bethlehem, Larry and Susan Kiley of Winder; daughters-in-law, Desa Bailey Rutledge of Winder, and Betty Childers Rutledge of Bethlehem; brother, Marion “Boog” Foveaux of Manhattan, Kan.; brother-in-law, Cameron Torgerson of Silver Bay, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Faye “Sadie” Rutledge (03-01-19)
