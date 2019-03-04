Joyce Elaine Fowler, 74, of Braselton, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mrs. Fowler loved making quilts and gardening. She loved her family dearly. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed fellowship at Belmont Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Terry Fowler and wife Lisa of Commerce; daughter, Elaine Walls and husband Billy of Braselton; brothers Wayne Wilbanks and wife Shirley of Jefferson, Jimmie Wilbanks and wife Caroline of Monroe; sister, Sue Dalton and husband Lloyd of Hartwell; grandchildren, Andy Rouse, Austin Fowler and Blake Martin and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband Verlin Fowler; and parents B.H. Wilbanks and Dessie Turk Wilbanks.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Compton officiating. Interment to follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Road, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3635 Belmont Rd., Gainesville, GA, 30507.
Funeral arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Joyce Elaine Fowler (03-03-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry