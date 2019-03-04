Levi William Adams, Jr., 24, of Danielsville, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Adams was born in Lawrenceville to Levi William and Tammy Heard Adams, Sr. of Commerce. Mr. Adams was a technician for Southeast Toyota, a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Danielsville Evangelical Church, and a member of Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patsy Gober.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was also survived by his son, Elliott Adams of Royston; brothers, Jared Jackson of Ariz., and Logan Jackson of Nicholson; sister, Victoria Kubasta of Nicholson; grandparents, Wayne and Karen Heard of Auburn, Layne and Carole Adams of Commerce, and Louie Gober of Locus Grove; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m. from Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elliot’s Trust Fund.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Levi William Adams, Jr. (03-01-19)
