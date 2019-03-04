Edna Mae Brookshire Nix (03-02-19)

Edna Mae Brookshire Nix, 83, of Jefferson, passed away on March 2, 2019. Mrs. Nix was a daughter to the late Arthur and Toni Wallace Brookshire.
Mrs. Nix lived most of her life in Athens, and Arcade (Jefferson), Georgia as a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, canning and freezing. Mrs. Nix loved her family, chocolate of all kinds, Elvis Presley, gospel and country music. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nix was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Nix, sister Grace Brawner, and brothers, Edward Brookshire and James Brookshire.
Mrs. Nix is survived by children, Wayne Nix and wife Joyce of Watkinsville, Linda Disney of Austin, Texas, and David Nix and wife Laura of Tucson, Ariz.; sisters, Ruth Wade of Rockmart, Shirley Gibbs of McMinnville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Laura Rogers and husband Jeremy of Watkinsville, Amy Nix of Athens, Emily Nix of Watkinsville, Sean Disney and wife Morgan of Austin, Texas, Jason Disney of Austin, Texas, AnnaBeth Nix of Tucson, Ariz., and Andrew Nix of Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandson Jackson Rogers of Watkinsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating. Burial to follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
