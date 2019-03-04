Fendley out as head football coach, athletic director at BCA

Bethlehem Christian Academy head football coach and athletic director Lance Fendley was removed from those positions Thursday, effective immediately, Fendley confirmed Monday.
“Even though this was an unexpected occurrence, I am very proud of the progress and accomplishments made in the past seven years,” Fendley said in a short statement. He did not immediately respond to a request for further comment but directed further questions to school administration.
BCA headmaster Rhonda Whiting could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
The Knights went 23-51 in Fendley’s seven seasons at the helm, their best finish coming in 2017 when they went 6-5. BCA reached the postseason for the first time in program history in 2016. The Knights got off to a 2-0 start last fall, but lost eight straight the rest of the way to finish 2-8.
Mike Elmankabady has been named interim athletic director, according to a person familiar with the situation. Attempts to reach Elmankabady Sunday and Monday were unsuccessful.
Check back for updates.
