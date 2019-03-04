A public hearing on a proposal to allow townhomes and a handful of detached residences at Chateau Elan has been deferred.
The hearing — for a master plan change and five variances — was initially set for the Braselton Town Council’s March 7 meeting. It will now be heard by the council on April 4 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote April 8.
“This will allow time to evaluate the staff report elements and the neighborhood concerns expressed at the planning commission meeting,” Brian Rochester wrote in a letter to the town.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting the change for a little under 48 acres near the development’s iconic winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and detached residences at Par 3.
The request has raised concerns among area residents, who voiced opposition to the project at a recent Braselton Planning Commission meeting. The commission voted to recommend denial of the project.
Chateau townhomes hearing deferred
