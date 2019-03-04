East Jackson’s Byrom retiring from coaching

Donnie Byrom, who engineered breakthroughs in two sports at East Jackson, has decided to retire.
Byrom coached the Eagle softball team for the past four seasons, leading the program to the state title in 2016, the first in the school’s history. He also coached the girls’ basketball team this past season, guiding the Eagles to their first-ever state tournament berth.
The 52-year-old Byrom has 309 softball coaching wins with two state titles in 14 seasons and 343 basketball coaching wins over 17 seasons.
Byrom, who has spent three decades in coaching as an assistant or head coach, cited family reasons for leaving. He and his wife are both retiring from education after 30 years and made the decision to take some time away from work.
“We want to step back and just kind of re-evaluate things and see what other opportunities might be out there together,” Byrom said. “I couldn’t at this point commit to being at a practice 45 minutes from where I live, six days a week, while my wife is at home.”
Byrom went 84-51 as East Jackson’s head softball coach, producing a state title at East Jackson within two years on the job. He led the Eagles to a 26-12 record and a state quarterfinals appearance during his first season in 2015, and followed with a 30-11 season and state championship in 2016. The team went 16-14 and 12-14 the past two seasons. He took over as head coach of the girls’ basketball team this past season and led the Eagles to an 11-18 record, tying the school record for wins. A third-place finish in Region 8-AAA advanced East Jackson to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“I believe both programs are in light years better shape now than they were four years ago,” Byrom said.
Byrom also pointed to the rapport he had with his players and assistant coaches.
“If anything, the relationships that have I’ve built are priceless,” Byrom said.
Byrom hasn’t ruled out returning to coaching at some point, but is stepping away for now. He said not having to plan for a practice or prep for a game for the first time in 30 years “is going to be one of the big adjustments.” But he plans to fill the time traveling with this wife.
Byrom said he’ll look back on his time at East Jackson fondly.
“I’m very appreciative of the parent, player and administrative support at East Jackson,” he said.
Byrom also said he’ll look back without regret.
“I’m not closing the door to any future opportunities, but if this happens to be my last coaching job, I have no doubt or regret that I didn’t do the very best I could the last four years to advance this program and that the kids didn’t do everything they could to achieve the things that we’ve achieved,” he said.
