BOC approves plan for 55-home development

Plans to locate a 55-home development on Hwy. 164 has been approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC unanimously approved the request from Oaks of Banks Crossing to rezone property on Hwy. 164 from Agriculture Rural Residential to Single-Family Residential.
“Thanks for doing this,” BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper stated. “You are fulfilling a need.”
In other business at the Feb. 26 meeting, the BOC:
•agreed to a proposal from Kendrick Maxwell to provide concessions at the recreation fields. The county will receive 15 percent of the gross sales.
•designated April as “National Donate Life” month.
For more action from the BOC, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
