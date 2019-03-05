Dragons offense warms up on a frigid night with a 15-0 win

On a night when temperatures plummeted into the 30s, the Jefferson baseball team made sure it didn’t stay out in the cold very long.
The No. 1-ranked Dragons (6-0, 1-0) beat Monroe Area 15-0 in just four innings Tuesday in their region opener.
Coach Tommy Knight was pleased to see the game end early.
“Especially when it’s 32 degrees,” he said. “You want to end one like this pretty quick, but our main focus now is we play them Thursday. We can’t come out thinking ’15-0.’ We’ve got to be ready to go on Thursday as well.”
Jefferson travels to Monroe Area Thursday for a doubleheader to close the series. The first game is set for 5 p.m.
After taking a 1-0 lead after an inning, Jefferson broke the game open with seven runs in the second inning. The Dragons brought 12 batters to the plate that inning and pounded out six hits. Cole Watkins, Corbin and Watkins produced back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles, while Ryan Godfrey had a sac fly RBI in the inning.
The Dragons added three more runs in the third and four in the fourth to bring the game to an early end.
Jefferson starting pitcher Lane Watkins was near perfect in throwing an abbreviated one-hit shutout. The senior walked just one batter and struck out six.
“He threw the ball probably the best he’s thrown it all year,” Knight said. “He’s been working on some things mechanically and hopefully he got it figured out tonight because he threw ball well."
Watkins hasn’t too shabby at the plate either, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Zac Corbin went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Five of Jefferson’s nine hits were extra base hits.
The victory marked Jefferson’s first game in a week due to weather cancellations, and Knight was pleased with what he saw from his team after a layoff.
“You sit, you hit in the cages and you throw bullpens but you don’t really play and you kind of wonder where you’re going to be at, but I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at tonight,” he said.
