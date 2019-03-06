Marie Lannette Collins (03-04-19)

Marie Lannette Collins, 66, of Carnesville, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Collins was born in Cornelia to the late Earnest Carlton and Fannie Etta Erwin Tilson. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her husband, Troy Collins of Carnesville; sons, Timmie Collins of Athens and Chris Collins of Carnesville; brother, Tommy Tilson of Lula; sister, Janie Baker of Maysville; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Junior Robinson and Jeff Dailey officiating. Interment to follow in Alleys Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
