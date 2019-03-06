Sallie Belle Saye (03-04-19)

Sallie Belle Saye, 84, went to meet Jesus on March 4, 2019. Sallie resided in Homer, but is now a resident of Holly Hills in Fairburn.
Sallie was reunited with Hassel Saye (spouse), Benjamin Saye (son), Myra Briscoe (mother), John T. Briscoe (father), Brent Wiley (grandson), and Joann Tippens (sister) along with many more whom she cared about throughout her life.
She will be incredibly missed by her daughter, Donna Wiley; grandchildren, Misty Parks, Todd Saye and Holly Saye; son-in-law, Bryan Parks; great-grandchildren, Camryn Parks and Brynnly Kuhnel; siblings, Diane Jackson, Freddie Briscoe and David Briscoe.
Sallie was a loving and caring mother, devoted sibling, wonderful friend, and the best Meme that her grandchildren could have ever hoped for.
Those that were fortunate enough to know Sallie knew that she loved the Lord with all her heart, was a firm Republican, a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan and loved to send family and friends cards via the mail. We won’t be surprised if we receive a Hallmark card postmarked from Heaven, detailing its wonder and beauty.
If you didn’t have the opportunity to know Sallie in this life, it’s not too late! She will be glad to meet you at the gate.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Duane Eller and grandson Todd Saye officiating. Burial to follow in Holly Hills Memorial Park, Fairburn.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
