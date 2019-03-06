Edwin Theodore “Ted” Elliott, Jr. (03-02-19)

Edwin Theodore “Ted” Elliott, Jr., 76, of Homer, formerly of Lawrenceville, entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Tracy surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Donna Dunlavy Elliott of Homer; daughter, Tracy Elliott Ahearn of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Elliott (Marnie) of Milton; five grandchildren, Sarah Elyse Ahearn and Wesley Storm Ahearn both of Lawrenceville, Teagan Elliott, Koda Elliott and Charlie Elliott all of Milton; sister, Patti Elliott of Hoschton; brother, Darrell Elliott (Doris) of Homerville; two brothers-in-law, Darold Dunlavy (Carolyn) and Dean Dunlavy (SuEllen) all of Montgomery, Ala.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Patrick Shawn Ahearn; and two half-brothers, Arwin Elliott and Therrol Elliott.
Ted Elliott was born in Alameda, Calif., on June 6, 1942, to Edwin T. Elliott, Sr. and Audrey Wilma King Elliott. He graduated from Antioch High School where he played football, was a high jumper and pole vaulter. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in civil engineering. He served in the United States Army in Korea during the 1960’s and was Honorable Discharged in March, 1981 as a 1st Lieutenant. Ted was a developer in Gwinnett County for over 45 years. He was co-owner of CAM-EL Home Builders & Developers which completed hundreds of homes and various other construction projects. Ted was a Home Builder of the Year, on the Airport Authority for Briscoe Field being instrumental in getting the second runway developed. In his free time he enjoyed flying, working in the yard, and doing wood-working. He would make mailbox crosses and give to his fellow members at Homer United Methodist Church. He was on the board for the Boys & Girls Club and member of the Rotary Club. Ted rang bells for The Salvation Army every year and coordinate the Walmart ringers at Banks Crossing. He loved and adored his family, especially his grandchildren. Ted will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and being on time. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A service honoring the life of Ted Elliott will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church will the Revs. David Collins and David Wiebe officiating. The Rev. Jim Higgins will handle the Committal Service at Banks County Memorial Gardens with Army Military Honors following the service at the church.
Those desiring may make donations to Homer United Methodist Church, 141 Sycamore St., Homer, GA 30547 in memory of Mr. Edwin T. “Ted” Elliott, Jr.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Entrusted with arrangements: Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville 770-963-2411.
