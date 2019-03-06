Hoschton meets with Pirkle developers

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Three Hoschton leaders recently met with developers of the “Pirkle property” to discuss revised plans for the land.
Mayor Theresa Kenerly and council members Jim Cleveland and Hope Weeks discussed that meeting at the Hoschton City Council work session Feb. 28.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Braselton News.
