In its annual report on conditions affecting real estate in North Georgia, the Norton real estate agency based in Gainesville criticized some Jackson County communities for bowing down to anti-growth pressures.
After praising the efforts of the late Henry Braselton to help Braselton grow, Norton’s “Native Intelligence” report says town leaders have become anti-growth.
“Now battle after battle, the residents… fight everything, from Herculean zoning efforts and layering of government bureaucracy, water impact fees and new ordinance road blocks, all while living behind the gates of Chateau Elan,” the report says. “In fact, four out of five Braselton town commissioners (council members) live in Chateau Elan. Today, this vocal group wants sit-down restaurants with no drive-throughs, 24-hour medical but limited lighting and signage, professional corporate business without support residential for clerical or service, and they want industrial warehouses without truck traffic. Go figure!”
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Real estate firm rips some local leaders
