No ‘strip joint’ coming to Hoschton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Rumors of a strip joint coming to Hoschton were dismissed last week.
Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly discussed the misunderstanding at the Hoschton City Council meeting on Feb. 28.
“There is not a strip joint coming into the City of Hoschton,” said Kenerly. “There will not be one.”
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.