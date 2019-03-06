Commerce paving will be done, but it’s expensive

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Commerce will pave some streets before the end of the fiscal year June 30, but it will be a shorter list than first thought and it will cost nearly double.
The city anticipates spending about $182,000 on the paving, city manager James Wascher said Monday.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.