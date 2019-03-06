Commerce will pave some streets before the end of the fiscal year June 30, but it will be a shorter list than first thought and it will cost nearly double.
The city anticipates spending about $182,000 on the paving, city manager James Wascher said Monday.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce paving will be done, but it’s expensive
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry