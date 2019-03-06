Commerce has been named a 2018 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 10th straight year.
Commerce achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Commerce again named tree city
