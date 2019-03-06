An unusual rezoning action dove into the realm of the bizarre last week when the Jackson County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning move that was initiated by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The action revolves around a controversial 90-acre tract at the intersection of Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln. in Jefferson that is the subject of a lawsuit filed against the BOC in 2016.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Rezoning move becomes bizarre
