No formal action to hold a court hearing about the potential removal of Jackson County Board of Elections chairman Ron Johnson has yet been filed.
Two weeks ago, board members Peg Sheffield and Theressa Tate voted to initiate a court hearing to remove Johnson after learning he had continued to be active in local and state Republican Party events, a violation of state law. Johnson responded to the move by saying he would resign his elections board seat, but no resignation has yet been tendered, officials said this week.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
No action yet on Johnson issue
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry