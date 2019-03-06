No action yet on Johnson issue

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
No formal action to hold a court hearing about the potential removal of Jackson County Board of Elections chairman Ron Johnson has yet been filed.
Two weeks ago, board members Peg Sheffield and Theressa Tate voted to initiate a court hearing to remove Johnson after learning he had continued to be active in local and state Republican Party events, a violation of state law. Johnson responded to the move by saying he would resign his elections board seat, but no resignation has yet been tendered, officials said this week.
See the full story in the March 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.