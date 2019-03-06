Baseball: Bulldoggs to face tough regional competition this weekend in Alabama

Winder-Barrow High School baseball coach Brian Smith has made it a point over the years to put his team through the ringer early with a tough schedule in order to prepare for region play and the postseason.
The Bulldoggs will face some of their stiffest competition of the year this week when they participate in the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Hoover, Ala. Thursday through Saturday. Winder-Barrow will open up at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against North Broward Prep (Fla.) and then face Blessed Trinity of Roswell at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The next two opponents for the weekend will be determined based on results.
“We always know we’re going to be facing teams with a lot of college-caliber guys,” said Smith, whose team has competed in the tournament previously. “We’re going to be facing a lot of good arms. It’s going to be solid overall. It’ll be a really good test for us and that’s what we want.”
The Bulldoggs (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, an 8-6 defeat at Peachtree Ridge on Feb. 27, with a pair of wins Saturday at Evans. They started the day by routing Effingham County 14-0 in five innings and then rallied late to beat Evans 5-3.
Against Effingham, the Bulldoggs pounded out 14 hits and were led by Trace Jeffers, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs.
Jeffers got the Bulldoggs on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double, and Shelby Davis followed him with a two-run double to make it 3-0.
Winder-Barrow exploded for six runs in the second. Blake Friend’s sacrifice fly plated Trevor Maddox, Zack Smith brought in Brady House with an RBI double, and following a single by Hunter Marsh, Jeffers hit his first homer, a three-run shot to right field. Davis then reached on a dropped third strike and later scored following back-to-back singles by Sam Darling and Lance Sikes.
Winder-Barrow put up five more in the third, the big blow another three-run blast by Jeffers, this time to center. Marsh also had a two-run double in the inning.
Marsh finished the day 2-for-3, while House was 3-for-4 with a double. Friend also had two hits, while Smith, Davis, Darling, Sikes and Maddox all hit safely.
Austin Lockridge worked the first three innings on the mound for the Bulldoggs, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out three batters. Hunter Marsh finished out the game, allowing one hit and striking out a pair in two innings of work.
While Marsh, an all-state player last year as a sophomore came into the year highly-touted, Jeffers, a senior, has now solidified himself as another key cog in the heart of the Winder-Barrow batting order.
“He had quite a day,” Brian Smith said. “Those homers weren’t cheap ones either; he hit both of them pretty far. He’s been pretty steady all year for us. We really swung the bats well over the weekend and have all year. We’ve faced good pitching and I feel good about where we’re at offensively. But that can come and go, so we’re making sure we’re focused on execution and prepared small ball when we need it.”
Against Evans, the Bulldoggs trailed 3-2 in the top of the sixth but tied the game on a two-out single by Davis that chased home Marsh. They took the lead in the seventh on a two-run double by Smith that scored courtesy runner Nick Redd (in for Sikes following a leadoff double) and House. House had a solo homer in the third.
Cain Tatum pitched the first 3 1/3 innings for the Bulldoggs, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits before giving way to Noah Higgins, who pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
CJ Harrison pitched a perfect sixth to pick up the win, while Brady House notched the save with a scoreless seventh, surrendering only a walk while striking out one.
“We’re continuing to focus on trying to build up our pitching depth,” Smith said. “Maybe that means early one some of guys might be rolling along, but we take them out. That’s because we want to get the next guy work and make sure he has much experience as possible when we need him down the line.”
In the loss at Peachtree Ridge last week, the Bulldoggs grabbed a 5-0 lead in the top of the second on the strength of a two-run single by Davis, RBI single by House and two-run double by Friend before the Lions scored two in the bottom of the second and one in the third and three in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
Winder-Barrow tied the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Maddox, but Peachtree pushed across two runs in the bottom of the frame on an error and sacrifice fly.
Following the Perfect Game tournament, the Bulldoggs are scheduled to face Heritage of Conyers on March 14th at Cool Ray Field before opening GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play March 18 at Dacula.
