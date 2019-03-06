Baseball: Banks County rallies past Apalachee following controversial call

HOMER — The Apalachee baseball team appeared to have held off a scrappy Banks County squad in a non-region contest on the road Tuesday night. But a controversial dropped-third strike call with two outs in the bottom of the seventh led to the ejection of the Wildcats’ head coach and kept the game going, paving the way for the Leopards to rally to tie it, force extra innings and win it in the bottom of the eighth, 11-10.
The Wildcats (8-2) led by as much as 10-3 at one point, but the Leopards scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 10-6. Ty Davis hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 10-7 before Apalachee reliever Chris Miller got a fly out for the second out.
Miller then fanned Dylan Greenway and the Wildcat position players began to congregate around Miller near the mound. But in the meantime, Greenway ran down to the first base and was called safe as the home-plate umpire, despite giving an “out” signal, ruled that Apalachee catcher Jake Hopkins had dropped the ball. Greenway wound up taking second as the Wildcat players looked around stunned.
After an argument over the call and the umpire’s scolding of Hopkins, Apalachee coach Allan Bailey turned away and walked toward the mound but was then thrown out of the game.
Following that sequence, the Leopards made it 10-8 on an RBI single by Nolan Hill. Then, after a bloop double that put runners at second and third, Ty Burchett laced a two-run single to center that tied the game. Burchett was thrown out trying to advance to second on the throw, sending the game to the eighth inning.
Apalachee went down in order in its half of the eighth, though that inning wasn’t without its own excitement. Nate Hodnett led off with a pop-up that was mishandled by the Banks County first baseman, who had drifted into the base line to try to make the catch, but Hodnett was called out for interfering with the fielder. Hill then got Chase Chancey to ground out and struck out Hopkins.
Banks County got a one-out single from Tripp Williams in the bottom of the eighth inning, and then Davis came through with a two-out, game-winning single later in the frame to complete the victory.
“It’s a tough way to lose, but we got some guys some good experience tonight,” said Bailey, who had been relegated to the team bus following the loss. “I thought we hit the ball well tonight; we’ve just got to be able to finish these games when it gets crunch time.
“We’ll just keep working and use this as a learning tool and do better next time.”
Apalachee, which had scored only eight runs over its previous five games, got the bats going Tuesday, pounding out 10 runs on 11 hits while drawing a handful of walks and hit batsmen and taking advantage of some shaky defense by the Leopards.
Hopkins and Chancey both went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jordan Wilson and Hunter Parks had two hits apiece and each drove in a run, while Alex Cook went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs before exiting the game with an injury.
After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Wildcats pushed across three in the top of the second thanks to a throwing error, a passed ball and an infield hit by Parks.
Apalachee broke the game open with four runs in the fourth. After Cook was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs, Hodnett reached on an infield hit to make it 4-1. Chancey followed with a bases-loaded walk, Hopkins was hit by a pitch to bring another run in, and Hodnett later scored on a passed ball to make it 7-1.
Cook had a two-run double in the fifth that made it 9-2, and Wilson had an RBI single in the sixth that made it 10-3.
Freshman Manning West started the game on the mound for the Wildcats. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits in four innings of work before giving way to Alecsi Lopez.
Lopez worked 1 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs before Miller came in and pitched the rest of the game.
“We’ve got to be able to develop depth in our pitching staff and games like these are a good way to do that,” Bailey said. “Manning threw the ball well tonight, but we wanted to get some guys in there because it’ll pay off for us down the road.”
The Wildcats didn’t need any relief Saturday in a home doubleheader sweep of Rutland. Cook started the opener and went the distance, blanking the Hurricanes 3-0 and striking out 14 batters while allowing just two hits and two walks over seven innings of work. Chancey led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double.
Parks capped off the doubleheader with an eight-inning masterpiece — striking out 10 while scattering five hits and a walk — and the Wildcats won the game 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Hodnett.
“Both pitchers were lights out Saturday,” Bailey said. “It was a dominating performance all around.”
Apalachee resumes play Thursday at home against Archer and will them host Oconee County on Friday and Banks County on Monday. All of those games are scheduled to start at 5:55 p.m.
