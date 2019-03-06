Tennis: Lady Leopards defeat Tallulah Falls, boys fall just short of win No. 1

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
The Banks County Lady Leopards took down Tallulah Falls 5-0 on Tuesday.
The teams played pro-8 sets. Chloe Smith won her match 8-1. Jaden Hoard won 8-2 and Mikayla Beckett pitched an 8-0 shutout. The doubles duos of Jill Martinet-Betsy Chambers and Amber Morris-Aspen Davis won their matches 8-4.
The boys' team lost to Tallulah Falls 3-2. Gabe Caudell picked up a win at No. 1 singles. Ronnie Jones got the team's other win at No. 3 singles.
Banks County is back home Thursday to play Region 8-AA foe Putnam County.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.