Tennis: Lady Leopards defeat Tallulah Falls, boys fall just short of win No. 1

The Banks County Lady Leopards took down Tallulah Falls 5-0 on Tuesday.
The teams played pro-8 sets. Chloe Smith won her match 8-1. Jaden Hoard won 8-2 and Mikayla Beckett pitched an 8-0 shutout. The doubles duos of Jill Martinet-Betsy Chambers and Amber Morris-Aspen Davis won their matches 8-4.
The boys' team lost to Tallulah Falls 3-2. Gabe Caudell picked up a win at No. 1 singles. Ronnie Jones got the team's other win at No. 3 singles.
Banks County is back home Thursday to play Region 8-AA foe Putnam County.
