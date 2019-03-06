Paula Suzette Williams Withrow (03-06-19)

Paula Suzette Williams Withrow, 61, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Mrs. Withrow was born in Duluth, a daughter to the late T.J. and Janette Torbush Williams. Mrs. Withrow graduated from Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Withrow was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Michael “Mike” Withrow of Jefferson; daughter, Annette Standridge of Jefferson; brother, T.J. Williams Jr. and his wife Teresa of Lawrenceville; sister, Jaqulyn Ragsdale of Oakwood; brother, Paul Williams and his wife Sharon of Lawrenceville; sister-in-law, Christy Williams of Stone Mountain; four grandchildren, Jay, Ryan, Fallon and Sam.
Graveside Service: Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11a.m. in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville.
Visitation: Friday, March 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 649 Braselton Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
