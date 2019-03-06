The location of a carbon steel manufacturing business at the Martin Bridge Road exit on I-85 will be the first project at the only undeveloped exit between Atlanta and Greenville, S.C.
Development of the Martin Bridge exit on I-85 has been discussed and debated for many years in Banks County. The Banks County Board of Commissioners took action at its February meeting to change the zoning of 126 acres at the site from agriculture to industrial.
RAI Holdings plans to locate a steel manufacturing company at the site. The name of the business has not been disclosed and is called “Project Carbon” by RAI Holdings officials. Construction is expected to begin within the next six months.
The BOC approved the request to rezone 126 acres at Hwy. 59 from Agriculture Rural Residential to Industrial.
Harris Lowery spoke on behalf of RAI Holdings at the Feb. 26 Banks County BOC meeting. He said the project will have a “low impact to the environment” with only “a couple of trucks a day” going to the site.
“It will help grow that interchange,” he added. “Are we going to be a problem to the area? Absolutely not.”
Plans are to hire 50 employees.
Scott Ledford, chairman of the Banks County Development Authority, spoke at the BOC meeting, stating that the business will be a “valuable asset to Martin Bridge Road.”
“It will be a key in getting sewer to that area,” he stated.
Brandon Ashley, commercial and industrial marketing representative for Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, also spoke, stating that RAI officials are “leaders in the community.”
“They are a vital team member to all economic development endeavors,” he added.
For more information on this project, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Steel company locating at Martin Bridge Road exit
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry