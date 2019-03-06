Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis and track

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
TRACK AND FIELD
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS PLACE SEVENTH: The Jackson County girls’ track and field team placed seventh out of 10 teams with 20.5 points at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
The Panthers had one top-four finish with the distance medley relay team of Tiffany Holly, Megan Milian, Jaycie Ponce and Hazel Allen taking fourth with a time of 15:09.45.
•JACKSON CO. BOYS FINISH SEVENTH: With 37 points, Jackson County took seventh of 10 teams at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
James Elder and Alex Garcia both had second-place showings to pace the Panthers. Elder placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.05) and Garcia took second in the discus (114-6).

GOLF
Monday, March 4
•HOLLEY LEADS JCCHS BOYS: The Panthers’ Sam Holley shot a 45 to lead Jackson County Monday in a match at Chateau Elan. Jackson County recorded a team score of 206 on a day marked by cold and windy conditions.

TENNIS
Friday and Saturday
•JCCHS BOYS SECOND AT TOURNEY: The Jackson County boys fell to Savannah Country Day 3-2 in the Jekyll Jam finals to finish second at the weekend tournament.
The team picked up 3-2 wins over traditional powerhouse River Ridge and LaGrange in the first two rounds to advance to the championship. In the finals match, Jackson County was tied 2-2 before Kade Graves dropped a close match that decided the tournament. It was Graves’ third match in a five-hour period. “So, he had little time to recover from his matches; otherwise, we would have won that tournament,” Panther coach Wayne Brooks said.
•JCCHS GIRLS FINISH FOURTH: The Jackson County girls’ tennis team placed fourth at the Jekyll Jam over the weekend, losing in the consolation finals to River Ridge 3-2. The team lost to Savannah Country Day in round one, but rebounded with a 3-2 win over Oconee County in the losers’ bracket. Picking up wins in that match were Serina Bergeron (No. 1 singles), Emma Pruitt (No. 3 singles) and the team of Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune (No.1 doubles). Bergeron and Emily King earned victories in the consolation finals loss to River Ridge.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.