Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis and track

TRACK AND FIELD
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS PLACE SEVENTH: The Jackson County girls’ track and field team placed seventh out of 10 teams with 20.5 points at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
The Panthers had one top-four finish with the distance medley relay team of Tiffany Holly, Megan Milian, Jaycie Ponce and Hazel Allen taking fourth with a time of 15:09.45.
•JACKSON CO. BOYS FINISH SEVENTH: With 37 points, Jackson County took seventh of 10 teams at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
James Elder and Alex Garcia both had second-place showings to pace the Panthers. Elder placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.05) and Garcia took second in the discus (114-6).
GOLF
Monday, March 4
•HOLLEY LEADS JCCHS BOYS: The Panthers’ Sam Holley shot a 45 to lead Jackson County Monday in a match at Chateau Elan. Jackson County recorded a team score of 206 on a day marked by cold and windy conditions.
TENNIS
Friday and Saturday
•JCCHS BOYS SECOND AT TOURNEY: The Jackson County boys fell to Savannah Country Day 3-2 in the Jekyll Jam finals to finish second at the weekend tournament.
The team picked up 3-2 wins over traditional powerhouse River Ridge and LaGrange in the first two rounds to advance to the championship. In the finals match, Jackson County was tied 2-2 before Kade Graves dropped a close match that decided the tournament. It was Graves’ third match in a five-hour period. “So, he had little time to recover from his matches; otherwise, we would have won that tournament,” Panther coach Wayne Brooks said.
•JCCHS GIRLS FINISH FOURTH: The Jackson County girls’ tennis team placed fourth at the Jekyll Jam over the weekend, losing in the consolation finals to River Ridge 3-2. The team lost to Savannah Country Day in round one, but rebounded with a 3-2 win over Oconee County in the losers’ bracket. Picking up wins in that match were Serina Bergeron (No. 1 singles), Emma Pruitt (No. 3 singles) and the team of Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune (No.1 doubles). Bergeron and Emily King earned victories in the consolation finals loss to River Ridge.
Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis and track
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry