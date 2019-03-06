Long-running Jefferson track event returns this weekend after one-year break

Renovations last year to Memorial Stadium put the long-standing Jefferson Relays on hiatus, but the Dragon program is excited to revive the event this weekend.
The Jefferson Relays are scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
“We are all looking forward to re-establishing the Jefferson relays as a quality event,” Jefferson boys’ track and field coach Brady Sigler said.
Sigler, a long-time track and field coach now in his second year at Jefferson, was already well familiar with the Jefferson Relays from his previous coaching stops. He remembers when the meet was a state-wide event.
“I brought teams here in the 80’s and 90’s when teams from all over Georgia attended,” he said. “A lot of schools from Atlanta as well as Warner Robins and Griffin (attended). Many were state powers. In the 2000’s it became more of a local meet mostly for smaller schools. However, it was still a quality event. Many schools wanted to attend because the state meet was held here.”
The lineup of teams for this Saturday’s meet includes Archer, one of the top Class AAAAAAA teams; North Hall, a strong-distance running team, and Gainesville, one of the stronger Class AAAAA programs. An out-of-state team, Pendleton (S.C.), has been added to the mix. Two teams, Riverside and Carrollton, have withdrawn from the meet, but Sigler is trying to add a couple of local teams in their place.
“Not being able to host last year makes it hard to get back on team’s schedule,” Sigler said.
The meet will offer some unconventional events, including the shuttle hurdle relay (runners on a relay team are divided in half and positioned at opposite ends of the track; half the members run one direction down the track while the other half runs in the other direction) and the Swedish relay (which consists of a 100, 200, 300 and 400 meter leg).
“The Swedish medley and hurdle relay are fun events,” Sigler said. “The Swedish medley was in the Florida state meet when I was in high school. This schedule will test a team’s depth.”
Jefferson enters the meet following wins from both its boys’ and girls’ teams Saturday at the Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
“Our teams have come a long way in a short time,” Sigler said. We have great leadership from a lot of our athletes. Also, the booster club and our parents have made this year a fun one to be a part of.”
