SOCCER: Towns Co. spoils CHS' debut in area play

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
The Commerce High School boys' soccer team fell behind 3-0 in the first half and couldn't catch back up in a 3-2 loss Tuesday night to Towns County.
The Tigers' two goals came in the second half. Dylan Rivas scored the first goal on a penalty kick. Herson Ganders-Vasquez scored the second goal. The Tigers got 13 shots off in the one-goal loss.
The girls' soccer team was shutout 6-0.
"It looks like we are still trying to elevate our game from kick-and-chase to a more mature, tactical attack," head coach Rich Friedman said. "We will re-group today and attempt our first win and first area win tomorrow against Lincoln County."
