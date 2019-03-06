Down 10-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Banks County Leopards' bats were just as frigid as the air temperature. But an Apalachee fielding error, combined with a Leopard batter being hit by a pitch, changed the Leopards' fortunes for the rest of the game.
The Leopards behind three runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh, pushed Tuesday night's game with Apalachee to extra innings, where a Ty Davis single plated the go-ahead run in an 11-10 affair.
Davis led the team at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Parker Hobson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ty Burchett's lone hit tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.
"Our guys battled," head coach Peyton Hart said. "Super proud of their fight and resiliency.
"Would love to see us clean up our defense, so that maybe we aren't in those situations, down 3-4 runs late in the game on plays that get us outs. Again, we have to improve defensively and continue to work on our fundamental play. But I love the fight our kids bring every day."
Baseball: BC rallies to defeat Apalachee
