BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson dominate early-season meet at East Jackson

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
The Jefferson boys’ track and field team isn’t at mid-season form yet, but it would be hard to tell that from its performance this past Saturday.
The Dragons totaled 189 points to win the 10-team Eagle Invitational at East Jackson by 98 points over second-place Dawson County (91 points).
“Our boys did an amazing job Saturday against some tough competitors, many from within our own region,” Jefferson assistant coach Amos Tift said. “What a great all-around team performance. I think we had something close to 20 PR’s on the day and around half of those were state level performances. That is a huge testament to the amount of time and effort these boys have put in to perform at that level.”
Eli Morris dominated the hurdle events, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.04 and the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 38.68. Robbie Head swept the throwing events, winning the discus with a career best throw of 143-7.5 and the shotput with a distance of 47-0. Jefferson also claimed two relay wins. The 4 x 100-meter team of Blake Walker, Garmon Randolph, Devin Trammell and Morris won with a time of 43.38, and the 4 x 200-meter team of Walker, Carter Stephenson, Branson White and Randolph finished first with a time of 1:34.95.
Ryder Pagel set a personal record in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet to win that event.
Other winners were Riley Thornton with a personal-best time in the 3,200 meters of 9:48.32 and Randolph in triple jump with a career-best distance of 44-6.5.
“It was definitely a tremendous team performance early in the season that we can hopefully continue to build on as we go,” Tift said.
