TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson girls win behind team effort at East Jackson

The Jefferson girls’ track and field team picked up a win Saturday in as thorough a performance as the program has enjoyed in recent years.
The Dragons had an athlete place in the top three in every event, except for the 300-meter hurdles, in winning Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson. Jefferson finished with 194 points to outpace second-place Maynard Jackson by 41 points in the 10-team event.
“I would have to say this was by far the best performance we have had as a team since I have been coaching,” Jefferson coach Brandon Vinson said. “This speaks volume to our hard-working athletes and our coaching staff. Hopefully, we can continue to build on this and have a great season.”
The Dragons won three field events and three more on the track to propel them to the first-place finish.
In the field events, Claire Kulniszewski won pole vault with a personal best height of 10-6, JoJo Smith won the high jump (5-0) and Ellie Isaacs took first in the shot put (36-11.5). On the track, Caitlin Schroeder won the 800 meters with a career-best time of 2.27.74, and Jefferson took first in two of three relays. The 4 x 100-meter team of Alyssa Roberts, Abbey Howard, Mac Fowler and Jada Pittman finished first with a time of 51.24, and the 4 x 200-meter team of Roberts, Pittman, Howard and Fowler won with a time of 1:48.25.
“I am very pleased with where this team is so early in the season,” Vinson said. “We’ve still got some things to improve on and hopefully get everyone healthy and stay healthy. However, this was just our second meet and we already have athletes breaking records, getting PRs and just competing great.”
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS PLACE SEVENTH: The Jackson County girls’ track and field team placed seventh out of 10 teams with 20.5 points at Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
The Panthers had one top-four finish with the distance medley relay team of Tiffany Holly, Megan Milian, Jaycie Ponce and Hazel Allen taking fourth with a time of 15:09.45.
•EAST JACKSON FINISHES EIGHTH: The Eagles finished eighth out of 10 teams in their own meet with 20 points. Hurdlers Hannah Poole and Abby Wilson each had a third-place finish. Poole took third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.71) and Wilson placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.48).
TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson girls win behind team effort at East Jackson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry