BASEBALL: Panthers experience mixed results in two-game tilt with Commerce

The Jackson County baseball team experienced the full range of emotions this past weekend, putting together its most complete performance of the year followed by one it would rather forget.
The Panthers beat Commerce 11-1 Friday night at home in five innings before losing 10-0 Saturday to the Tigers in five innings to split the series.
“There were a lot of frustrated kids after that game, and I think that they’re fully aware that that was on us,” first-year coach Matt Bolt said of the Saturday loss. “There’s nobody else we can blame but ourselves for that.”
Tyler Zipfel highlighted Jackson County’s Friday win, allowing just three hits and one run (unearned) in five innings of work, striking out five batters.
“He threw a gem,” Bolt said. “He’s been consistent for us all year. He pounds the zone. He’s not going to overpower you, but he hits his spots, and he’s done a really good job for us so far this year. He had a very good outing.”
At the plate, Jackson County broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. The Panthers finished with 11 hits with Grant Hardegree (2-for-3), Logan Stockton (2-for-2, RBI), Trevor Murphy (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) and David Owens (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) leading the effort.
“A lot of things went well for us,” Bolt said. “We executed.”
Jackson County wasn’t perfect defensively, but committed just two errors.
“I thought it was our most well-rounded game that we played,” Bolt said of the win.
The win did not translate to the next day as the Panthers committed eight errors and managed just two hits in the 10-0 loss to Commerce.
Bolt said his team wasn’t mentally prepared, while the Tigers were.
“I thought Commerce had a chip on their shoulder and they went in there and took care of business and we didn’t,” Bolt said.
Jackson County surrendered five runs in the third inning, though only one ball left the infield. The Panthers committed five errors that inning.
“Hopefully, we can learn from this and it won’t happen again,” Bolt said.
Despite Saturday’s loss, Bolt said the non-region schedule included a lot of positives “and we’ve also learned a lot and we’ve grown a lot.”
“I think we are fully capable of playing consistent baseball like we did that Friday night,” he said. “We just have to put it together and do it.”
NOTES: Jackson County entered the Commerce series coming off a 10-5, nine-inning loss to Oconee County last Tuesday.
Tied 5-5, the Panthers nearly had the game won with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth when Zac Saine smoked a line drive back up the middle. But the ball bounced off the pitchers’ leg toward the Warriors’ first baseman, who tagged out Saine.
“Six inches anywhere else on the field and we walk off with a win, but we didn’t,” Bolt said.
Jackson County had loaded the bases with one out in the inning but came up empty.
“You have to get it done in that situation right there,” Bolt said.
Oconee County answered with five runs in the top of the ninth en route to the win. Bolt said the Warriors seized the momentum.
“We didn’t score right there and Oconee County took it from us,” Bolt said.
