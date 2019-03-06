SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Tennis and track

Wednesday, March 6. 2019
TENNIS
Last Tuesday
•EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 3, BANKS COUNTY 2: Ashton Sosebee led the way in the Eagles’ close win. Sosebee didn’t drop a game in his straight sets win. Kendall Sosebee, playing at No. 3 singles, dropped only one game in his straight sets win. The doubles duo of Garrett Lounder and Reed Fulcher won a close first set 6-4 and cruised 6-0 in the second to secure the win. 
•BANKS COUNTY 4, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 1: After splitting the first two sets, Madison Bruce won the third set 6-4 to score the Eagles’ only point.

TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday
•EAST JACKSON GIRLS FINISH EIGHTH: The Eagles finished eighth out of 10 teams in their own meet with 20 points. Hurdlers Hannah Poole and Abby Wilson each had a third-place finish. Poole took third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.71) and Wilson placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.48).
•EAST JACKSON BOYS TAKE NINTH: Host East Jackson took ninth out of 10 teams Saturday at the Eagle Invitational. The team was led by Shane Shelafoe who took second in the 3,200 meters (9:56.62) and third in the 1,600 meters (4:37.72).
Old Website

