Brandon Hudson scored two goals and Nick Wheeler, Sean Childs and Roberto Quintal added a goal each as fourth-ranked Jefferson cruised to a 5-0 road win over Hart County Friday.
Cam Smith finished with two assists, and Wheeler and Connor Oviedo recorded one assist each.
Hart County took no shots on-goal as Jefferson controlled the game offensively.
Jefferson, which went on to defeat East Jackson 3-0 Tuesday night, has a busy weekend as it travels to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions. The Dragons face Union Grove Friday (3:40 p.m.) and Heritage of Newman Saturday (10 a.m.).
BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons top Hart Co. 5-0 in region play
