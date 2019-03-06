BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons top Hart Co. 5-0 in region play

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Brandon Hudson scored two goals and Nick Wheeler, Sean Childs and Roberto Quintal added a goal each as fourth-ranked Jefferson cruised to a 5-0 road win over Hart County Friday.
Cam Smith finished with two assists, and Wheeler and Connor Oviedo recorded one assist each.
Hart County took no shots on-goal as Jefferson controlled the game offensively.
Jefferson, which went on to defeat East Jackson 3-0 Tuesday night, has a busy weekend as it travels to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions. The Dragons face Union Grove Friday (3:40 p.m.) and Heritage of Newman Saturday (10 a.m.).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.