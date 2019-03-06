GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson, Eison lead JHS girls over Hart

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 6. 2019
Savanna Jackson and Abbey Eison scored three goals each as Jefferson rolled to a 9-0 win at Hart County Friday.
Valarie LaDue, Kristin Dean and Lanie McCarty added one goal each. Lauren Wilson, Jackson, Ally-Kate Navas and Anna Moore recorded assists. Goal keepers Margo Perry and Julia Brooks combined for the shutout.
“Region wins are good,” coach Molly McCarty said. “Those games get us to playoffs. We have a lot more soccer to play.”
The seventh-ranked Dragons, who went on to beat East Jackson 4-0 Tuesday, will be tested on a long road trip this weekend to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions. They play Union Grove, which is ranked seventh in Class AAAAA, Friday at 3:40 p.m. and River Ridge Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
